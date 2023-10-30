Alexander Skarsgard Hangs Out with Close Friend Jack McBrayer in L.A.

Alexander Skarsgard is spending the day with one of his famous friends.

The 47-year-old Succession actor shared a laugh with pal Jack McBrayer as they went for a walk around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alexander Skarsgard

For their outing, Alex wore a gray T-shirt with black and red shorts while the 50-year-old 30 Rock actor sported a red T-shirt with “Firecracker” written across it paired with black shorts.

If you didn’t know, Alex and Jack have been close friends for years and Alex brought Jack as his date to the 2018 SAG Awards.

Alex and Jack have gone on vacation together several times over the years and we have photos of them together dating back to 2013.