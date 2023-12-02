Charlie Puth Shows Off Unexpected, Vintage Birthday Present From His Fiancee Brooke

Charlie Puth celebrated his 32nd birthday by receiving a very unique and very vintage present from his fiancee Brooke Sansone.

On Saturday (December 2), the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” hitmaker hopped on his Instagram story to show off the gift and to thank Brooke.

Head inside to see what Charlie Puth got for his birthday from Brooke…

What did he get? Brooke snagged Charlie some old-school tech. More specifically, she got him an extremely vintage Macintosh computer. It’s so old in fact, that it looks like it predates the colorful Mac computers of the late ’90s and early ’00s.

The present came with a users guide, and it appears that Brooke also snagged her man a magazine from the time, too.

“Thank you brookie,” Charlie wrote on top of the photo.

If you were unaware, Charlie‘s birthday seems to be a special day in his relationship with Brooke. Last year, he used the opportunity to confirm that they were an item.

Since going public, the couple has shared some wild content on TikTok and engaged in PDA while out and about.

They made their red carpet debut back in February and announced their engagement in September.

Based on her gift, it’s pretty clear that Brooke knows Charlie really well, and we’re so happy for them both.

Get a good look at Charlie Puth’s birthday present from Brooke below…