Tue, 24 January 2023 at 1:35 am

Charlie Puth Packs on PDA with Girlfriend Brooke Sansone During Gas Station Stop

Charlie Puth Packs on PDA with Girlfriend Brooke Sansone During Gas Station Stop

Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone are clearly not shy about PDA!

The 31-year-old singer was seen sharing some cute kisses with Brooke while filling up his car was gas on Monday (January 23) in Los Angeles.

Charlie and Brooke went public with their relationship back in December when he celebrated his birthday by sharing photos of them together. He wrote at the time, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her. Happy birthday to me.”

Charlie previously announced that he was in a relationship during an October interview with Howard Stern.

The couple shared their first TikTok video together about a month ago and they raised eyebrows by sucking tongues and more.

Browse through the gallery for the PDA photos of Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone…

charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 01
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 02
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 03
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 04
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 05
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 06
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 07
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 08
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 09
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 10
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 11
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 12
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 13
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 14
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 15
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 16
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 17
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 18
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 19
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 20
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 21
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 22
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 23
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 24
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 25
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 26
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 27
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 28
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 29
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 30
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 31
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 32
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 33
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 34
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 35
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 36
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 37
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 38
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 39
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 40
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 41
charlie puth packs on pda with girlfriend brooke sansone 42

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brooke Sansone, Charlie Puth

