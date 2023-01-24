Charlie Puth Packs on PDA with Girlfriend Brooke Sansone During Gas Station Stop

Charlie Puth and his girlfriend Brooke Sansone are clearly not shy about PDA!

The 31-year-old singer was seen sharing some cute kisses with Brooke while filling up his car was gas on Monday (January 23) in Los Angeles.

Charlie and Brooke went public with their relationship back in December when he celebrated his birthday by sharing photos of them together. He wrote at the time, “Ohhhhh I’m NOT a loser…’cause I didn’t lose her. Happy birthday to me.”

Charlie previously announced that he was in a relationship during an October interview with Howard Stern.

The couple shared their first TikTok video together about a month ago and they raised eyebrows by sucking tongues and more.

