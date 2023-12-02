Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, & More Join Star-Studded Crowd at ChainFEST Opening Night in L.A.

So many stars stepped out for the opening night of ChainFEST, the world’s first gourmet chain food festival!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Mindy Kaling, Andy Cohen, John Mayer, and Patrick Schwarzenegger were just some of the celebs in attendance for the three-day event’s kick-off on Friday night (December 1) in Hollywood.

Chain, launched by B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollingsworth, collaborates with some of your favorite chain restaurants to reimagine and elevate the classic menu items that you know and love. While Chain usually just partners with one chain restaurant per event, they partnered with a bunch for ChainFEST!

Included on the menu were Jack in the Box jumbo sized tiny tacos, Panda Express ROY G Chicken, a new sweet & sour sauce from Pepsi, mini personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut, spicy, sweet and sippable donuts from Dunkin’, a Red Robin Burgertini, a Baby Back Ribwich from Chili’s and a Corny-Crunchy Chili-Cheese Coney Dog from Sonic, plus more.

More celebs in attendance included Lucy Hale, Brooklyn Beckham, Kiernan Shipka, Rachel Bilson, Scheana Shay, Heidi D’Amelio, Ike Barinholtz, Mayim Bialik, Howie Mandel, and Blake Griffin.

Stars in attendance who aren’t pictured here include Chris Pratt, Maude Apatow, Awkwafina, Cole Sprouse, and more.

Browse through the gallery for a look inside the event…