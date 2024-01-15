Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 9:26 pm

How Tall is Danny DeVito? Fans Talk About His Height After Presenting With 'It's Always Sunny' Cast at Emmys 2023

How Tall is Danny DeVito? Fans Talk About His Height After Presenting With 'It's Always Sunny' Cast at Emmys 2023

Danny DeVito‘s height is a subject being discussed on social media right now after the legendary actor presented alongside his co-stars from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The cast of the comedy series presented together on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Of course, most people out there are probably already aware that Danny is on the shorter side, but it appears some people might just be realizing it now!

Keep reading to find out more…

Wikipedia lists Danny‘s height at 4 ft 10 in.

Danny was joined on stage by co-stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Glenn Howerton. They all walked the red carpet with their families earlier in the night!

FYI: Rob is wearing Giorgio Armani. Charlie is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Read some tweets from fans below…
Photos: Getty
