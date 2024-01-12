Christina Aguilera Reveals the Adorable Jobs Her Daughter Wants When She Grows Up

Christina Aguilera is one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, and her daughter Summer Rain has equally ambitious plans for the future!

During a recent interview, the 43-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker revealed that her daughter is “enraptured” by what goes on in her career.

Summer, 9, apparently wants to sign up for drum lessons, but she doesn’t want to become a musician necessarily. Instead, there are two other jobs that she is very interested in landing in the future.

Read more about Summer Rain’s career goals…

Speaking to Vogue, Christina said that her daughter has her career all planned out.

“On the way to school the other day with her dad, she said, ‘When I grow up, I want to either be mama’s photographer or mama’s manager,’” Christina revealed. She added that will.i.am took to calling Summer her “daught-ager.”

Christina continued, adding, “It’s just so cute. I’ve never felt so loved by probably anyone in my life as I do my little angel face. She’s just so supportive, such a light.”

By the sounds of it, she’s already really benefiting from Summer‘s care. “Before I go on stage, she knows I get nervous, and she’s like, ‘You’re going to do great, mama,’” she said. “My manager will be like, ‘She’s coming for my job!’”

