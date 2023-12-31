Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2023 at 8:15 am

Christina Aguilera at Voltaire: Las Vegas Residency Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Christina Aguilera at Voltaire: Las Vegas Residency Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Christina Aguilera is kicking off her Vegas residency!

The 43-year-old Bionic superstar began her intimate Voltaire residency at The Venetian on Saturday night (December 30) in Las Vegas.

The set saw the music powerhouse performing several of her classic hits, as well as a few covers of legends like Cher, Lesley Gore and Shirley Bassey.

Keep reading to find out more…

The experience is set to run through March of 2024.

Check out the set list…

1. Not Myself Tonight
2. Your Body
3. Diamonds Are Forever (Shirley Bassey cover)
4. Glam
5. Vanity
6. Genie in a Bottle
7. You Don’t Own Me (Lesley Gore cover)
8. Dirrty
9. Guy What Takes His Time
10. Ain’t No Other Man
11. Welcome to Burlesque (Cher cover)
12. Lady Marmalade
13. Fighter
14. Beautiful
15. Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend (Marilyn Monroe cover)

Find out what the highest-grossing Vegas residencies of all time are!
