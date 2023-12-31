Christina Aguilera at Voltaire: Las Vegas Residency Set List Revealed After Opening Night!

Christina Aguilera is kicking off her Vegas residency!

The 43-year-old Bionic superstar began her intimate Voltaire residency at The Venetian on Saturday night (December 30) in Las Vegas.

The set saw the music powerhouse performing several of her classic hits, as well as a few covers of legends like Cher, Lesley Gore and Shirley Bassey.

The experience is set to run through March of 2024.

1. Not Myself Tonight

2. Your Body

3. Diamonds Are Forever (Shirley Bassey cover)

4. Glam

5. Vanity

6. Genie in a Bottle

7. You Don’t Own Me (Lesley Gore cover)

8. Dirrty

9. Guy What Takes His Time

10. Ain’t No Other Man

11. Welcome to Burlesque (Cher cover)

12. Lady Marmalade

13. Fighter

14. Beautiful

15. Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend (Marilyn Monroe cover)

