Top Stories
Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

Details Emerge About Rihanna & Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Alix Earle &amp; Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Netflix Movie: Just Jared's Dream Cast List!

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 2:48 am

Celebrities Reveal Their Unique Fears, Including Spoons, Revolving Doors, Avocados & Raccoons

Continue Here »

Celebrities Reveal Their Unique Fears, Including Spoons, Revolving Doors, Avocados & Raccoons

Celebrities play larger-than-life characters at work, but in their day-to-day lives they really are just like us. That means that they also have fears that they sometimes have to confront.

You might be afraid of spiders, small spaces or maybe even flying, and some celebrities have admitted to those fears, too.

Others have copped to some more unique terrors over the years. One star is afraid of avocados while another has explained their fear of chewing gum. A musician explained why they have a thing about spoons, and an A-list actor explained how revolving doors make them nervous.

We rounded up 16 celebrity fears, some more mundane and others quite unique.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what these stars have fessed up to being afraid of…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Facts, Katie Holmes, Khloe Kardashian, Kristen Bell, Liam Payne, Martin Freeman, Matthew McConaughey, Megan Fox, Nick Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Rihanna, Rita Ora, Scarlett Johansson, Slideshow, Tyra Banks