Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:28 pm

Brothers Osborne Double Date With Significant Others at Grammys 2024

Brothers Osborne pose for group photos while arriving at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The country music duo, TJ and John, were joined by their significant others at the annual event, TJ‘s boyfriend Abi Ventura and John‘s wife Lucie.

Brothers Osborne were nominated for multiple Grammys tonight, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Nobody’s Nobody” and Best Country Album for Brothers Osborne. Unfortunately, they did not pick up either win this year.

On the carpet, they dished on their two nominations.

“What’s really, really special is to be nominated in the album category. You know, you put a lot of work into it,” TJ told Billboard. “To be recognized at this level for it, just puts a wind in our sails. It’s a huge moment.”

Check out more photos of the Brothers Osborne and their significant others at the Grammys…
