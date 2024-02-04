SZA Brings the Heat While Performing 'Snooze' & 'Kill Bill' at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

SZA is taking over the stage!

The 34-year-old entertainer hit the 2024 Grammy Awards stage for a performance of her hit songs on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

SZA began her performance by singing “Snooze” before transitioning into her song “Kill Bill.”

If you didn’t know, SZA is the most nominated entertainer of the night with nine awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Kill Bill” while her album SOS is nominated for Album of the Year.

The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.