Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:28 pm

SZA Brings the Heat While Performing 'Snooze' & 'Kill Bill' at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

SZA Brings the Heat While Performing 'Snooze' & 'Kill Bill' at Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

SZA is taking over the stage!

The 34-year-old entertainer hit the 2024 Grammy Awards stage for a performance of her hit songs on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of SZA

SZA began her performance by singing “Snooze” before transitioning into her song “Kill Bill.”

Keep reading to find out more…

If you didn’t know, SZA is the most nominated entertainer of the night with nine awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Kill Bill” while her album SOS is nominated for Album of the Year.

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ RIGHT NOW!
Just Jared on Facebook
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 01
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 02
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 03
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 04
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 05
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 06
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 07
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 08
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 09
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 10
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 11
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 12
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 13
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 14
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 15
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 16
sza performs snooze kill bill at grammys 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, sza