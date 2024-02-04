Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Hoping for another Taylor Swift viral lip reading moment at the 2024 Grammy Awards? Well, don’t get too excited!

Fans noticed Taylor has been holding a fan, and cameras caught Taylor raising the fan to her mouth to cover her lips while speaking at times. Lana Del Rey, who is also a nominee this evening and sitting beside Taylor, also had a fan!

CBS cameras showed Taylor speaking to Jack Antonoff with the fan covering her mouth as to not pick up what she was saying to him.

“taylor hiding the tea with her friends with her fan PLEASE😭,” one fan wrote, while another posted, “lol Taylor brought a folding fan so no one can read her lips, I’m dying. #GRAMMYs.”

If you don’t know, Taylor was part of a convo that went viral at the Golden Globes involving Selena Gomez.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS right now! Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.