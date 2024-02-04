Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Expecting a Taylor Swift Lip Reading Moment at Grammys 2024? Fans Think She Came Prepared!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 10:40 pm

Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up as Dad Jay-Z Accepts Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at Grammys 2024

Blue Ivy Carter is hitting the Grammys stage and she’s looking so grown up!

Blue, 12, joined her parents Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

During the awards show, Jay, 54, was honored with the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and as he took the stage to accept the award, Blue joined him.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue’s grown up now she doesn’t take sippy cups,” Jay said as Blue smiled. “And she has her own Grammys.”

Jay was referencing Blue‘s 2021 Grammys win for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” with Beyoncé, 42.

Also in his acceptance speech, Jay ripped into the Grammys for snubbing Beyoncé in the past.

FYI: Jay wore Givenchy wore Blue wore Vivienne Westwood with Larroude boots.
