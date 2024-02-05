Top Stories
Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 1:40 am

Steven Tyler Gets Support from Girlfriend Aimee Preston as He Hosts Jam for Janie Grammys Viewing Party 2024

Steven Tyler Gets Support from Girlfriend Aimee Preston as He Hosts Jam for Janie Grammys Viewing Party 2024

Steven Tyler is hosting his fifth annual Grammys viewing party!

The 75-year-old Aerosmith rocker and his longtime girlfriend Aimee Preston showed off some cute PDA as they arrived at the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4) held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Steven also posed for photos on the red carpet with daughter Mia Tyler, whom he shares with ex Cyrinda Foxe.

Other stars in attendance included Zooey Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott, Emile Hirsh, along with Kelsey Grammer and wife Kayte.

Steven throws the annual party to benefit Janie’s Fund, his organization in partnership with Youth Villages to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

A newly married couple also attended the event!

Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
