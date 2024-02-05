Anya Taylor-Joy & Husband Malcolm McRae Make First Public Appearance as Married Couple at Grammys Viewing Party!

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are hitting the red carpet together for the first time as a married couple!

The newlyweds stepped out for the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4) held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy

For the event, Anya, 27, wore a red leather outfit with black knee-high boots while Malcolm, 29, wore a brown suit.

Inside the event, Anya snapped a photo with Titanic actor Billy Zane.

If you didn’t know, Anya and Malcolm said “I Do” in Venice, Italy in early October 2023, and their wedding was attended by several fellow celebrities.

Anya will next be starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Chris Hemsworth, which hits theaters on May 24 – watch the trailer here!