Top Stories
Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 12:59 am

Anya Taylor-Joy & Husband Malcolm McRae Make First Public Appearance as Married Couple at Grammys Viewing Party!

Anya Taylor-Joy & Husband Malcolm McRae Make First Public Appearance as Married Couple at Grammys Viewing Party!

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are hitting the red carpet together for the first time as a married couple!

The newlyweds stepped out for the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4) held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya Taylor-Joy

For the event, Anya, 27, wore a red leather outfit with black knee-high boots while Malcolm, 29, wore a brown suit.

Inside the event, Anya snapped a photo with Titanic actor Billy Zane.

If you didn’t know, Anya and Malcolm said “I Do” in Venice, Italy in early October 2023, and their wedding was attended by several fellow celebrities.

Anya will next be starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alongside Chris Hemsworth, which hits theaters on May 24 – watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
anya taylor joy husband malcolm mcrae grammys viewing party 01
anya taylor joy husband malcolm mcrae grammys viewing party 02
anya taylor joy husband malcolm mcrae grammys viewing party 03
anya taylor joy husband malcolm mcrae grammys viewing party 04
anya taylor joy husband malcolm mcrae grammys viewing party 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anya Taylor Joy, Billy Zane, Malcolm McRae