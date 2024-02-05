Bebe Rexha Slams Rumors She Was 'Sitting in the Back' of the Grammys 2024

Bebe Rexha took to social media to clear the air about the 2024 Grammys seating chart.

Ahead of the awards show on Sunday (February 4), there was some chatter online that implied the 34-year-old pop star would be sitting in a fold-out chair near the back of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After the night was done, she made it clear that she actually had one of the best seats in the house.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bebe shared a photo of herself cheekily blowing a kiss while sitting in an upholstered chair at one of the tables. She paired the pic with another of her ticket, which confirmed she was seated at the table.

“Here is a pic of me ‘sitting in the back,’” she captioned them.

Going into the ceremony, Bebe and Calvin Harris were up for Best Pop Dance Recording for their collab “One in a Million.” However, the Grammy went to Kylie Minogue.

