Landon Barker Wears Red Suit to Grammys 2024, Reveals Reason Why He Still Hasn't Held Baby Brother Rocky

Landon Barker matched the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old musician wore a clean red suit, sans a shirt, and studded black boots.

This year, he went solo to the show, as he was joined at the Grammys the year before by his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio.

At a pre-Grammys part a couple of nights before, Landon opened up about why he has yet to hold his baby brother Rocky.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“OK, let me get down deep into it. I’m a little bit scared of babies. I have a baby fear. I feel like giving him until one, they are just so fragile, you know what I’m saying. I love him, he’s the most adorable baby ever, though,” Landon admitted to ET.

He also gushed about his dad Travis Barker being a father again.

“It’s been amazing; it’s been amazing. I love Kourtney, obviously. Me and my dad are extremely close, so I’m happy for them,” Landon said.

During that same interview, Landon teased he has more new music coming out this year!

“It’s just the beginning. I have more singles coming out this year, and I’m just so excited to share so much,” he shared. “I feel like the biggest part of being a musician is people going back in 10 years, and looking at my evolution. That’s what I’m shooting for — just keep on releasing stuff I’m proud of at the end of the day.”