Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Dating Actor Breckin Meyer, Relationship Revealed at Grammys Party

Kelly Rizzo is dating!

The 44-year-old widow of the late Bob Saget made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Breckin Meyer at the 2024 Jam For Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party held at Hollywood Palladium on Sunday (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The couple revealed their relationship on the carpet, as they arrived hand in hand for the event.

At the charity event for Janie’s Fund, Kelly opened up about dating again and getting the blessing of her late husband’s daughters.

“It took a while,” she told E! News about dating again, “to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it.’”

“It’s wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing,” Kelly added about having the support of Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget. “They’re just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful.”

Back in December, Kelly noted that having the girls’ support and blessing means the world to her.

“I’d love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level,” she told Fox News. “And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you’re going to do what’s right, and we want you to be happy.’”

Kelly and Breckin‘s relationship debut comes just over two years after Bob‘s sudden death in January 2022.