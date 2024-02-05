Jessica & Ashlee Simpson Get Glam for Grammys Viewing Party With Evan Ross

Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson got all glammed up to attend a viewing party for the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (February 4).

The musical sisters attended the party hosted by Live Nation at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. They were joined by Ashlee‘s husband Evan Ross.

Ashlee and Evan coordinated their looks. The “Pieces of Me” hitmaker wore a long-sleeved black dress with a mermaid silhouette. Meanwhile, Evan opted for a long black jacket.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jessica provided a pop of color. She wore a red gown that featured lace sleeves and detailing along the neckline.

This marked the first time that the Simpson sisters have attended an event together in years, and it looks like they had a great time!

If you weren’t keeping up, we’ve got a rundown of all of the winners from the awards show and the best looks from the red carpet.

On the topic of music, Jessica teased plans to start recording again a few months ago. Ashlee also alluded to dropping more music.

Scroll through all of the photos of Jessica and Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross at the Grammys viewing party in the gallery…