Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Step Out for New Year's Eve Shopping Trip in Aspen

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are stepping out on New Year’s Eve!

The 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old rapper were spotted doing some shopping on Sunday (December 31) in Aspen, Colo.

They were joined by MGK‘s 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, who is not pictured here.

Megan and MGK were bundled up for the winter weather, as the Jennifer’s Body star wore a long black coat over a white zipped jacket, and the “Bloody Valentine” artist donned a black puffer jacket over a black hoodie.

Also on full display was Megan‘s vibrant red hair, which she debuted back in September.

Back in November, Megan Fox spoke about her past relationships and current romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

