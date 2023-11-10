Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 2:38 pm

Megan Fox Talks Previous Relationships, Co-Parenting With Brian Austin Green & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Talks Previous Relationships, Co-Parenting With Brian Austin Green & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox opened up about some of her past and present relationships during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on the talk show to promote her new poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

She spoke with host Drew Barrymore about how she used to treat past exes, revealing an intense example of something she did to one. Megan also discussed partner Machine Gun Kelly and speculation about their relationship.

When the conversation turned to Brian Austin Green, Megan explained their policy for effectively coparenting their children together.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Megan Fox’s interview…

