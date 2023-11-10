Megan Fox Talks Previous Relationships, Co-Parenting With Brian Austin Green & Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox opened up about some of her past and present relationships during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 37-year-old actress appeared on the talk show to promote her new poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

She spoke with host Drew Barrymore about how she used to treat past exes, revealing an intense example of something she did to one. Megan also discussed partner Machine Gun Kelly and speculation about their relationship.

When the conversation turned to Brian Austin Green, Megan explained their policy for effectively coparenting their children together.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Megan Fox’s interview…