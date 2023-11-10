Jason Oppenheim is Asked If He Still Loves Chrishell Stause in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Trailer - Watch Now!

The dramatic trailer for the Selling Sunset reunion has been released!

Netflix debuted the first look at the upcoming season seven reunion hosted by Tan France as he sits down the members of the Oppenheim group to rehash the past season.

The trailer features a few surprise guests, a lie detector, and tons of drama.

Keep reading to find out more…

The entire cast including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain will all be appearing in the reunion.

One of the juiciest moments from the trailer is when Jason is hooked up to a lie detector and is asked, “Are you still in love with Chrishell?” – and the answer leaves Tan shocked.

If you missed it, Bre recently addressed her revelation that she hooked up with a very famous actor!

The Selling Sunset season 7 reunion hits Netflix on Nov. 15.