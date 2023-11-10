Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 2:32 pm

Jason Oppenheim is Asked If He Still Loves Chrishell Stause in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Trailer - Watch Now!

Jason Oppenheim is Asked If He Still Loves Chrishell Stause in 'Selling Sunset' Season 7 Reunion Trailer - Watch Now!

The dramatic trailer for the Selling Sunset reunion has been released!

Netflix debuted the first look at the upcoming season seven reunion hosted by Tan France as he sits down the members of the Oppenheim group to rehash the past season.

The trailer features a few surprise guests, a lie detector, and tons of drama.

Keep reading to find out more…

The entire cast including Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young, Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain will all be appearing in the reunion.

One of the juiciest moments from the trailer is when Jason is hooked up to a lie detector and is asked, “Are you still in love with Chrishell?” – and the answer leaves Tan shocked.

If you missed it, Bre recently addressed her revelation that she hooked up with a very famous actor!

The Selling Sunset season 7 reunion hits Netflix on Nov. 15.
Just Jared on Facebook
selling sunset season 7 trailer 01
selling sunset season 7 trailer 02
selling sunset season 7 trailer 03
selling sunset season 7 trailer 04
selling sunset season 7 trailer 05
selling sunset season 7 trailer 06
selling sunset season 7 trailer 07
selling sunset season 7 trailer 08
selling sunset season 7 trailer 09
selling sunset season 7 trailer 10

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, brett oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Jason Oppenheim, Marie-Lou Nurk, Mary Fitzgerald., Netflix, Nicole Young, Romain Bonnet, Selling Sunset, Tan France, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images