Stanley Simons Sang a 'High School Musical' Song to Zac Efron While Filming 'The Iron Claw'

Zac Efron‘s Iron Claw costar Stanley Simons is opening up about some funny moments on set.

The actor grew up watching High School Musical and playfully referenced the iconic Disney franchise while filming his new movie with Zac.

While speaking with People at the world premiere of The Iron Claw, Stanley revealed which HSM song he sang to Zac and how the 17 Again star reacted.

Keep reading to find out whathe said…

“I sung [some of 'Breaking Free'] to Zac when I was playing my music scene,” Stanley told the magazine. “That was definitely a life experience that I’ll never forget.”

He recalled, “When I was singing the song, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not hitting it, you’re not hitting it.’ I was like, ‘Oh,’ and I redid it. And I think I did a good job!”

Stanley also thought about another HSM song while they were filming The Iron Claw. “When we were in the ring I was like, ‘I got to get my head in the game,’” he added.

