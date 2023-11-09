Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 8:32 am

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Join Co-Stars for 'The Iron Claw' Premiere

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White join their co-stars Stanley Simons and Harris Dickinson at the premiere of their A24 movie The Iron Claw at The Texas Theatre on Wednesday (November 8) in Dallas, Tex.

Also in attendance at the premiere as special guests were Kevin Von Erich (who Zac portrays int he film) as well as his family. Zac posed with him and his family on the red carpet and you can see those pics in the gallery below.

Here’s a synopsis of the film: The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The movie will theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer!
Photos: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24
