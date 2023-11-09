Is Tyreek Hill Married? He Has a New Wife, Keeta Vaccaro!

Star wide receiver for the Miami Dophins, Tyreek Hill, just got married to his longtime love Keeta Vaccaro!

The 29-year-old NFL star and the 27-year-old tied-the-knot on Wednesday (November 8) in Travis County, Texas, TMZ reports.

If Keeta‘s last name sounds familiar, it’s because her brother is was also an NFL player! Kenny Vaccaro played safety in the league and for both the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Keeta is big into fitness and has her own app, Own Flow, that offers “step by step video workouts for home and gym to get fitter and stronger.”

She’s also the President of a non-profit, Our Own Language, which helps young women succeed in the real world.

If you don’t know, Tyreek has a son from a previous relationship.

Congrats to Tyreek and Keeta on the wonderful news!