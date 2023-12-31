Is There a Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve Party This Year? NBC Opts Out of 2024 NYE Celebrations

Top Stories
Miley Cyrus has hosted a New Year’s Eve special for the past two years, but she’s not ringing in 2024 on TV!

The 31-year-old entertainer was joined by her “Aunt Dolly,” aka Dolly Parton, for the 2023 Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which aired on NBC and Peacock.

However, she won’t be celebrating the new year with a special this year, and NBC will be focusing on much different content this New Year’s Eve.

The network won’t be celebrating the countdown to 2024, and will instead be airing Sunday Night Football!

NBC is airing the SNF game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

The game begins at 8:20pm ET/PT on NBC.

While there won’t be a Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus, there are other options to tune in for your NYE celebrations!

Get the scoop on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and CNN’s 2024 New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen!

At Miley‘s 2023 celebration, she and Dolly performed “Wrecking Ball” together, and they actually recorded a new duet version of the song for Dolly‘s Rockstar album.
