Kelsea Ballerini Reflects on Healing & Falling in Love Again in 2023

Kelsea Ballerini is reflecting on 2023.

This year, the 30-year-old country music star released her new EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album.

Kelsea also began a new chapter in her love life. Following her 2022 divorce from Morgan Evans, the “Mountain With A View” singer started dating Chase Stokes.

Keep reading to find out how Kelsea reflected on 2023…

On Sunday (December 31), Kelsea took to Instagram to share her thoughts on 2023.

“Three hundred and sixty five days,” she began. “Shouting on stages and them finally shouting back. Letting skin replace sequins. Sleepless nights rendering new dreams, in a little new old house with defiantly pink walls. Buzzing on table wine in ravello. chef says you dont add salt when cooking muscles, just lemon and herbs, says that’s how you honor the taste of the ocean.”

Kelsea continued, “Stretching for height, not contorting for approval. learning the damn difference. Following the breadcrumbs of life to the next right thing. Still sometimes getting it wrong. Still sometimes getting it right. Crying. So much crying. Stained cheeks in front of strangers, guttural exhales to those safest. Squeezing lemon onto oysters, blushing at the salt air southern city i have a new crush on.”

She then elaborated on “healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting over.”

Kelsea reflected on her musical journey in 2023.

“Writing music like nothing is off limits, earning my artistic freedom. never letting that paint dry,” she said.

Likely in reference to her new relationship with Chase, Kelsea wrote, “leaving his boots by the front door to let me know he’s coming back to me.”

Kelsea concluded her post with a hopeful statement and a message for her fans!

“I’m coming back to me too. Three hundred and sixty five days… happy new year’s eve, friends. stay safe,” she wrote.

If you missed it, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes revealed their matching tattoos!