'The Conners' Season 6 Trailer Teases Return of Sean Astin - Watch Now!

The first look at the next season of The Conners is here!

ABC released the trailer for the upcoming sixth season, which premieres in February 2024, and it confirms the return of Sean Astin, who made a guest star appearance in season five.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the trailer inside…

Here’s a series synopsis: This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky — grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

In the new season, Sean returns as Tyler, and will be Becky’s new boyfriend, after the characters met towards the end of season five.

Stars returning include John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jay R Ferguson. Katey Sagal is also expected to return, while Jayden Rey will go from series regular to guest star.

Michael Fishman, who plays DJ Conner, is not returning to the show.

Season six of The Conners will premiere on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

