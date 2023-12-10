'The Conners' Season 6 - 8 Cast Members Expected to Return!

The Conners is coming back soon!

The long-running ABC series, a direct continuation of the beloved series Roseanne, features several stars from the original show.

The show launched in 2018, and centers on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.

We now know that The Conners is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET, as well as which stars will likely be returning for Season 6.

Find out who is returning for The Conners Season 6…