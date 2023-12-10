Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Pays Tribute to Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is mourning her sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell.

The 29-year-old daughter of Mama June, who starred in the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo reality TV show, passed away on Saturday night (December 9) after a battle with cancer. She was 29 years old.

Following Mama June‘s announcement of the tragic news on Sunday (December 10), Alana took to Instagram to honor her sister.

Paired with a family photo, Alana wrote: “This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.”

She continued: “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹. I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!”

We send our thoughts to Anna‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

