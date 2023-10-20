Dolly Parton Debuts 'Wrecking Ball' With Miley Cyrus From Upcoming Album 'Rockstar' - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton has revamped the hit song “Wrecking Ball” by her goddaughter Miley Cyrus!

The legendary entertainer sings a new version of the track for her upcoming album Rockstar, and she is of course joined by the 30-year-old singer for a duet.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the song, which Miley originally released in August 2023 as the second single from her album Bangerz.

Check out the new version inside…

At the end of the song, instead of singing the lyrics “I will always want you,” it transitions into “I will always love you,” Dolly‘s mega-hit song that Whitney Houston made super famous in the movie The Bodyguard.

They also performed “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” back to back at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023.

Earlier this summer, Dolly opened up about the first time she heard “Wrecking Ball.”

“I remember the first time I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’, It hit me the same way it did the first time I heard ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” she shared.

She added, “I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ I almost wrecked again! I thought, when it started into that chorus, I thought it hit me like a wrecking ball. I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?’”

ICYMI: It was just recently announced that Dolly will be performing the Dallas Cowboys’ halftime show on Thanksgiving Day!