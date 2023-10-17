Dolly Parton Set to Perform at Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show!

Dolly Parton has been in the music business for decades and she’s still doing things for the first time!

The 77-year-old music legend will be hitting the stage for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium this upcoming Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys will be playing against the Washington Commanders for the annual game.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” Dolly shared in a statement. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times. My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need. Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

This marks Dolly‘s first halftime show performance. She was supposed to join Katy Perry at the 2015 Super Bowl, but backed out as her husband was ill at the time.

The legendary entertainer will perform some of her biggest hits over the years, as well as songs from her upcoming album Rockstar, which will be out on November 17th, the week before the game.

The annual halftime show serves as the Salvation Army‘s Red Kettle kickoff as the holiday season gets underway.

The organization raises money each year to help provide social services, Christmas gifts, food and shelter, as well as rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling during the holiday season and beyond.

You can catch Dolly Parton performing during the halftime show on Thursday, November 23rd, with kickoff at 4:30pm ET/PT on CBS!