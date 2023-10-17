Bella Hadid Seen Kissing & Holding Hands with Horseback Riding Star Adan Banuelos

It looks like Bella Hadid has a new man in her life!

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old model was seen packing on the PDA with horseback riding star Adan Banuelos as they stepped out for the day in the Fort Worth Stockyards neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video obtained by TMZ, Bella and Adan, 34, were seen holding hands as they crossed the street together before stopping along the sidewalk and sharing a few sweet kisses.

According to his website, Adan grew up in a large Mexican-American family and “epitomizes a true cowboy and leader in the performance horse industry.”

In 2017, Adan was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame, one of the youngest inductees of all time. He has also been named the NCHA’s leading open rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Back in July, it was revealed that Bella and boyfriend Marc Kalman had split up after more than two years of dating.

After some time out of the spotlight, Bella returned to social media where she opened up about her ongoing battle with chronic Lyme disease.