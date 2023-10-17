Anne Hathaway Plays Prison Psychologist in New Thriller 'Eileen' - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for Anne Hathaway‘s new thriller has been released.

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress stars alongside Thomasin McKenzie in director William Oldroyd‘s new movie Eileen, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set during a bitter 1964 Massachusetts winter, young secretary Eileen (McKenzie) becomes enchanted by Rebecca (Hathaway), the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret — throwing Eileen onto a sinister path.”

Ottessa co-wrote the screenplay with Luke Goebel.

In an interview from earlier this year, Anne revealed what drew her to accept the role in the new movie despite the “challenging” script.

Eileen will be released in theaters in New York City and Los Angeles on Dec. 1 and everywhere on Dec. 8.