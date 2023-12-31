'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts & Performers Lineup Revealed!

Top Stories
Sun, 31 December 2023 at 5:31 pm

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 is here! It’s time to ring in 2024!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions are coming together once again for the nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Times Square event will be hosted by 19-time host Ryan Seacrest, as well as Rita Ora.

The countdown begins on Sunday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST. There are performances happening all over the world that will air on the special!

Find out who is performing…

Times Square

LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip
Megan Thee Stallion
Jelly Roll
Sabrina Carpenter
Tyla

Hollywood

Aqua
Doechii
Ellie Goulding
Green Day
Janelle Monae
Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha
Ludacris
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
Paul Russel
Renee Rapp with Coco Jones
Thirty Seconds to Mars

Miami Beach

Cardi B

Las Vegas

Post Malone

South Korea

NewJeans

Puerto Rico

Ivy Queen

Find out who is performing at CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!
