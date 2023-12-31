Top Stories
'Dick Clark&rsquo;s New Year&rsquo;s Rockin&rsquo; Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024' - Hosts &amp; Performers Lineup Revealed!

Queen Margrethe Announces She Is Abdicating the Throne After 52 Years - Find Out Who Is Succeeding Her!

Details Emerge About Rihanna &amp; Kyle Richards' Aspen Run-In, Including the Gift Rihanna Left With

30 Stars Reveal How They Spent Their First Paychecks (1 Bought a Pet Fish, Another Purchased an Ice Cream Truck)

Sun, 31 December 2023 at 5:25 pm

Who Is Taylor Swift Dating? Full Dating History: Every Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Boyfriend Revealed

Taylor Swift has a new romance in her life!

The artist has had a highly publicized dating history over the years, and some of those romances are said to have inspired several hit songs in catalog, including “Back to December” and “All Too Well.”

Now that Taylor is dating someone new, we’re looking back at all her rumored and confirmed past relationships before and after her rise to superstardom.

Click through to find out who Taylor Swift has been linked to over the years…

