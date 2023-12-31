Who Is Taylor Swift Dating? Full Dating History: Every Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Boyfriend Revealed

Taylor Swift has a new romance in her life!

The artist has had a highly publicized dating history over the years, and some of those romances are said to have inspired several hit songs in catalog, including “Back to December” and “All Too Well.”

Now that Taylor is dating someone new, we’re looking back at all her rumored and confirmed past relationships before and after her rise to superstardom.

Click through to find out who Taylor Swift has been linked to over the years…