CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash Performers List 2024: Full List of Celebrity Guests!

CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash is set to air tonight to ring in 2024 with an amazing group of performers!

We’ve gathered the list of names set to perform this evening as you tune in.

The show is set to be hosted by Cody Alan, as well as CBS’ Lonnie Quinn. Lonnie and Dustin Lynch will both be in NYC’s Times Square to mark the occasion. The program kicks off on CBS at 7:30pm ET and will end at 10pm for a brief 30 minute hiatus before picking back up again at 10:30pm ET. Be sure to tune in to catch all the amazing performances!

Keep reading to see the full list of performers for the big event…

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Perforers List

Trace Adkins

Grace Bowers

Kane Brown

Jackson Dean

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

Brothers Osborne

Jon Pardi

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Trombone Shorty

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

_________

If you’d like to watch the ball drop live from Times Square, be sure to tune in to the live stream video!

We want to wish all of Just Jared‘s readers a very happy new year!