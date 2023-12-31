CNN's New Year's Eve 2024 with Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper - Full List of Performers & Celebrity Guests Revealed!

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are returning once again to co-host New Year’s Eve on CNN!

The longtime best friends will ring in 2024 live from Times Square in New York City, and they’ll be joined by several guests throughout the telecast.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” Anderson has shared.

“Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long,” Andy added.

Sara Sidner and Cari Champion will take over at 12:30am ET for the Central time zone celebration at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Tex.

The 2024 New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will begin TONIGHT (December 31) at 8pm ET on CNN. It will also stream live on CNN Max and for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps.

Check out the list of performers and celebrity guests inside…

CNN REPORTERS

Richard Quest from Times Square

Stephanie Elam from Atlantis, Paradise Island in Bahamas

Randi Kaye from Key West, Fla.

Gary Tuchman and daughter Lindsay from Las Cruces, New Mexico

Boris Sanchez from Miami, Fla.

PERFORMERS

Enrique Iglesias

Maroon 5

Jonas Brothers

Flo Rida

Miranda Lambert

Darius Rucker

Rod Stewart

LIVE INTERVIEWS

Patti Labelle

Jeremy Renner

Neil Patrick Harris

Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers

SPECIAL APPEARANCE

David Blaine will appear to help ring in the new year!

