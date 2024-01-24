Callum Turner Responds to Questions About Dua Lipa Amid Alleged Romance

Callum Turner‘s love life is taking center stage amid rumors linking him to pop superstar Dua Lipa.

The 33-year-old Masters of the Air actor and the 28-year-old “One Kiss” hitmaker sparked romance rumors earlier this month after they were spotted interacting at a premiere party for Callum‘s new show. They seemingly confirmed their relationship with some steamy PDA during an outing days later.

During a recent interview, Callum was asked if he would be attending the 2024 Grammys in early February. The awards show – billed as the biggest night in music – will be a big one for Dua, who is in the running for several awards.

He responded to that question and another one about their relationship.

Will Callum be at the Grammys? “No,” he told ET, explaining, “I’m not a musician.”

“I don’t know about that,” he added when he was told that he’d been seen “dancing the night away with a certain Grammy Award winner.”

