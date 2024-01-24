America Ferrera's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Costars Celebrate Her Oscar Nomination for 'Barbie'

America Ferrera is celebrating her Oscar nomination with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars!

On Friday (January 23), the 39-year-old actress received a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Barbie movie.

Her former costars, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn, made the exciting moment extra special!

On Saturday (January 24), America took to Instagram to share a reenactment of her own reaction to the news. She also included several FaceTime videos and screenshots with friends’ reactions.

One of the actress’ FaceTimes was with the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants crew, and they all look incredibly happy for her in the screenshot.

In her caption for the post, America referenced them, writing, “There was a lot of screaming with some of my sisters on FaceTime.” She added, “I’m still processing. Needless to say, wow! What a thing! Childhood dream realized.”

Although America did get recognized for her part in the film, director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie did not.

