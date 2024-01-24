Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' &amp; Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' & Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 8:51 pm

Travis Kelce's Full Dating History - All Ex-Girlfriends & Rumored Flings Revealed

Continue Here »

Travis Kelce's Full Dating History - All Ex-Girlfriends & Rumored Flings Revealed

Travis Kelce is one of the most popular football players in the NFL and his love life has often been in the headlines.

The 33-year-old athlete, who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, went through a very public breakup in 2022 and he’s been linked to some famous faces as well.

You might also remember that Travis was the star of a dating reality series many years ago, so his personal life has been in the spotlight for quite some time.

Browse through the slideshow to see who Travis Kelce has been linked to in the past…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, EG, Extended, Kayla Nicole, Maya Benberry, Slideshow, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Zuri Hall