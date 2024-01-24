Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' &amp; Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 8:58 pm

The Top 10 Most Controversial Met Gala Moments That We'll Never Forget, Ranked! (2022's Biggest Scandal is #2)

The Top 10 Most Controversial Met Gala Moments That We'll Never Forget, Ranked! (2022's Biggest Scandal is #2)

We’re a few months away from the 2024 Met Gala, so we decided it’s time to look back at the most controversial moments in the event’s history.

The theme for the 2024 gala has already been revealed.

There are definitely some moments that we’ll never forget, including altercations between celebs, one star who left early and slammed the event, and the celeb who finally got to attend after allegedly being banned for years.

We ranked the moments in order, so make sure to go all the way to number one to see the most shocking moment!

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 10 most controversial Met Gala moments, ranked in order…

