Netflix Hit 'Queenpins' Was Made for Another Streaming Service, Originally Released Years Ago!

The movie Queenpins is currently becoming a hit for Netflix, but no, it was not made for the streaming service.

Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Bebe Rexha star in the comedy, which is inspired by a true story.

Queenpins follows “a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted ‘Queenpins’ of pink collar crime.”

Did you know that the movie was originally made for and released by a different streamer?

Queenpins was given a limited theatrical release in September 2021, just in Cinemark theaters. It was then released on Paramount+ just a few weeks later.

The movie was a critical flop, earning just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Domestic box office numbers were not reported and the movie only brought in $1.2 million internationally.

It looks like the movie is finding new life on Netflix though. Watch the trailer below!