Top Stories
Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' &amp; Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' & Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Wed, 24 January 2024 at 7:41 pm

Netflix Hit 'Queenpins' Was Made for Another Streaming Service, Originally Released Years Ago!

Netflix Hit 'Queenpins' Was Made for Another Streaming Service, Originally Released Years Ago!

The movie Queenpins is currently becoming a hit for Netflix, but no, it was not made for the streaming service.

Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Bebe Rexha star in the comedy, which is inspired by a true story.

Queenpins follows “a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted ‘Queenpins’ of pink collar crime.”

Did you know that the movie was originally made for and released by a different streamer?

Keep reading to find out more…

Queenpins was given a limited theatrical release in September 2021, just in Cinemark theaters. It was then released on Paramount+ just a few weeks later.

The movie was a critical flop, earning just a 48% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Domestic box office numbers were not reported and the movie only brought in $1.2 million internationally.

It looks like the movie is finding new life on Netflix though. Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kristen Bell, Movies, Netflix, Queenpins