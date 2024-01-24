Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Red Carpet Appearance! ( Photos)

Melissa Barrera Speaks Out on 'Scream' Firing, Being Accused of 'Holocaust Distortion,' & Jenna Ortega Exiting the Franchise After Her

BRIT Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

4 Actresses Were Considered to Play Supergirl in DC Universe, & 2 are Still in the Running

DC is getting closer to selecting a star to bring Supergirl to life in the updated film franchise.

If you were unaware, the DC Universe is will reset with the forthcoming Superman: Legacy, which stars David Corenswet as the iconic hero. The movie will also reintroduce us to Supergirl, with a new actress taking over the mantle.

After her reintroduction, the new Supergirl will take center stage in her own movie – Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

In recent weeks, we’ve learned that four stars were in the running for the part. However, the most recent update revealed that the list has been whittled down to two actresses who recently did screen tests.

Scroll through the slideshow to see who has been in the running to play Supergirl, and who is left…

