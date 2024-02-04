Dua Lipa Shines Like a Disco Ball at Grammys 2024

Dua Lipa has arrived!

The 28-year-old entertainer posed for photos on the red carpet while stepping out for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

For the carpet, Dua paired her red hair with a plunging silver sequined dress.

Dua‘s song “Dance the Night” from the Barbie movie is nominated tonight for Song of the Year.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Dua is wearing a custom Courreges dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Dua Lipa arriving at the 2024 Grammys…