Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 6:23 pm

Dua Lipa Shines Like a Disco Ball at Grammys 2024

Dua Lipa Shines Like a Disco Ball at Grammys 2024

Dua Lipa has arrived!

The 28-year-old entertainer posed for photos on the red carpet while stepping out for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

For the carpet, Dua paired her red hair with a plunging silver sequined dress.

Dua‘s song “Dance the Night” from the Barbie movie is nominated tonight for Song of the Year.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

FYI: Dua is wearing a custom Courreges dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Dua Lipa arriving at the 2024 Grammys…
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 01
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 02
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 03
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 04
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 05
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 06
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 07
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 08
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 09
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 10
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 11
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 12
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 13
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 14
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 15
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 16
dua lipa arrives at grammys 2024 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Dua Lipa, Grammys