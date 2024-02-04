Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Training Season' While Opening Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Dua Lipa is kicking off the 2024 Grammys!

The 28-year-old entertainer hit the stage for the opening performance of the big music awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa

While on stage, Dua rocked a leather outfit and was joined by a group of backup dancers as she debuted her brand new single titled “Training Season.”

Keep reading to find out more…

After singing a few verses of the new song, Dua then went into singing her latest single “Houdini.”

Dua‘s song “Dance the Night” from the Barbie movie is nominated tonight for Song of the Year.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!

.@DUALIPA debuted her upcoming single "Training Season" while opening the GRAMMYs! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UihTG0aXP — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) February 5, 2024