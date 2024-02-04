Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:59 pm

Dua Lipa Debuts New Song 'Training Season' While Opening Grammys 2024 - Watch Now!

Dua Lipa is kicking off the 2024 Grammys!

The 28-year-old entertainer hit the stage for the opening performance of the big music awards show on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

While on stage, Dua rocked a leather outfit and was joined by a group of backup dancers as she debuted her brand new single titled “Training Season.”

After singing a few verses of the new song, Dua then went into singing her latest single “Houdini.”

Dua‘s song “Dance the Night” from the Barbie movie is nominated tonight for Song of the Year.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!
Photos: Getty Images
