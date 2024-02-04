Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 8:49 pm

Meryl Streep Arrives Late to Grammys 2024, Interrupts Trevor Noah's Monologue (Video)

Meryl Streep arrived late to the 2024 Grammys, but her entrance received huge applause and it didn’t phase host Trevor Noah one bit!

The 74-year-old nominee, who ran in to sit with her son-in-law and fellow nominee Mark Ronson and her daughter Grace Gummer, was running late and crashed Trevor‘s monologue. You can see photos of Mark and Grace in the gallery below.

Meryl ran in and apologized, which had Trevor responding, “This moment right here. Do you know what this means? The Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don’t know how. I want to thank both Academys. Thank you so much.”

Meryl was nominated for the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording award for her work narrating “Big Tree,” but lost to Michelle Obama. Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.
