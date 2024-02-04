Paris Hilton Teases New Album's Release Date at Grammys 2024

Paris Hilton hit the red carpet in a stunning, beaded look while arriving for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old entertainer and “Stars Are Blind” singer teased her upcoming, long-awaited second album in several interviews on the red carpet ahead of the awards show.

While she previously revealed that her friend Sia is producing the album, she has now revealed when fans can expect the LP to be released!

“I’m about to release my second album, coming out in June. Sia is executive producing it, so, we’ve been capturing all of that in the studio, everything. So, it’ll be a lot about my music,” Paris told Variety the night before of the album AND a third season of her Peacock series Paris In Love.

At the Grammys, Paris also revealed that she’s going on a summer tour as well!

FYI: Paris is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Bucherer jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

