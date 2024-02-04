Top Stories
Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 9:00 pm

Paris Hilton Teases New Album's Release Date at Grammys 2024

Paris Hilton Teases New Album's Release Date at Grammys 2024

Paris Hilton hit the red carpet in a stunning, beaded look while arriving for the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old entertainer and “Stars Are Blind” singer teased her upcoming, long-awaited second album in several interviews on the red carpet ahead of the awards show.

While she previously revealed that her friend Sia is producing the album, she has now revealed when fans can expect the LP to be released!

Find out what she shared inside…

“I’m about to release my second album, coming out in June. Sia is executive producing it, so, we’ve been capturing all of that in the studio, everything. So, it’ll be a lot about my music,” Paris told Variety the night before of the album AND a third season of her Peacock series Paris In Love.

At the Grammys, Paris also revealed that she’s going on a summer tour as well!

FYI: Paris is wearing a Reem Acra dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Bucherer jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Paris Hilton at the Grammys…
