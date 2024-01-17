Paris Hilton Teases New Music & Reveals the A-List Pop Star Who's Producing Her Second Album

Paris Hilton has new music on the way!

The 42-year-old media personality released her debut studio album, Paris, back in 2006.

Almost two decades later, she’s making a musical comeback and just announced a very special collaborator.

On Wednesday (January 17), Paris took to X to post a clip of an interview where she discusses her upcoming project.

“I love Sia so much,” she says in the video. “She’s one of my closest friends and is the most brilliant songwriter of our time. I just – I’m so honored to be working with her, and she’s the executive producer of my whole album.”

Paris emphasized, “Being in the studio with her is such a dream come true.”

She also celebrated the future album in her caption for the tweet. “Up next in 2024: new music with my girl Sia 🎶🎤👑,” Paris teased.

The day before, the singer shared a TikTok video of her son, Phoenix, sitting in while she recorded in her studio. The baby appears to be smiling and dancing in a chair.

Paris recently responded to criticism about her parenting and said that she is “real” and “responsible.”