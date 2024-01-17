Doja Cat's Brother Physically & Verbally Abused Her, According to Singer's Mom

Doja Cat‘s mother has made some shocking allegations about the singer’s relationship with her brother.

The 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” hitmaker’s mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer went to court to obtain a temporary restraining order against her son – 30-year-old Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

In the court documents, she alleged that he was abusive to both her and her daughter and even cited specific examples of abuse that Doja faced at Raman‘s hands.

According to TMZ, Deborah claimed that Raman had left her daughter feeling “unsafe and traumatized.”

Aside from speaking to her “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic],” Deborah alleged that her son had knocked Doja‘s teeth out and had left her with cuts and bruises in the past.

She said that she faced similar instances of abuse.

Deborah was granted a temporary restraining order against Raman. A permanent one could be handed down at a later court date.

However, Doja was not awarded a similar order. A judge said that she’d need to file her own request.

At the time of publishing, Doja does not appear to have responded to the claims. We’ll update you if she does.

