Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Responds to Rumor NFL Player Will Star in Action Movies

Travis Kelce is currently one of the biggest stars in the NFL. However, there are rumors that he is interested in pursuing a career as a Hollywood star after leaving football behind.

More specifically, it has been reported that the 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs is interested in starring in action movies.

His mom Donna weighed in on the rumor during a recent interview. What does she think about seeing her son on the big screen?

Read more about Travis Kelce’s future…

“That would be wild, but I think he could pull it off,” Donna told Extra, adding, “It’s possible.”

While Donna would seemingly be interested in seeing her son star in movies, it’s worth pointing out that the rumor was recently debunked. Newsweek reported that there was no truth in the rumor that Travis is actively seeking an acting career at the moment.

If you missed it, Travis recently addressed another big rumor about his career.

Press play on Donna Kelce’s interview below…